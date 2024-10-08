Steelheads to Host 11th Annual Pink in the Rink Game

BRAMPTON, ON - On Friday October 11th, the Brampton Steelheads will welcome fans to the CAA Centre as they host the Windsor Spitfires for their 11th annual Pink in the Rink game in support of Road Hockey to Conquer Cancer and The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation.

Road Hockey to Conquer Cancer is the world's largest road hockey fundraiser. It brings thousands together to raise millions for life-saving research at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, one of the top 5 research centres in the world. Each year Princess Margaret Foundation works tirelessly with the help of our passionate community to raise crucial funds. The millions raised help to drive world-class cancer research forward and set new standards of care.

Senior Manager of Road Hockey to Conquer Cancer, Jordan Harding commented on partnering on the Pink in the Rink game. "The Princess Margaret Road Hockey to Conquer Cancer program is grateful to partner with the Brampton Steelheads and their community of fans in support of breast cancer research at The Princess Margaret Cancer Centre. Their participation with our organization played a part in helping us raise $3.17 million this year. On behalf of all of us here at The Princess Margaret, thank you."

Prior to the game, the team will be honoring cancer survivors and those still battling cancer. As always, the Steelheads will don unique PINK jerseys and these one-of-a-kind jerseys are up for auction on DASH.

Fans are invited to wear pink to the game to show support for those who are battling, have conquered, or have been affected by cancer in any way. Tickets can be purchased.

