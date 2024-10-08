390 CHL Alumni Named to 2024-25 NHL Opening Night Rosters

October 8, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO, ON - As the National Hockey League (NHL) begins its 2024-25 season tonight, a total of 390 Canadian Hockey League (CHL) graduates from its Member Leagues (WHL, OHL & QMJHL) were among those named to the NHL's Opening Night rosters. The 390 CHL alumni represent close to 50% of the players on the NHL's 32 teams, marking the most of any development hockey league in the world.

In total, there were 188 graduates hailing from the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), 125 from the Western Hockey League (WHL), and 77 from the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).

59 of the CHL's 60 clubs have at least one graduate on an NHL roster. Headlining the list are ten recent alumni who competed in the CHL last season - a group that features Jett Luchanko (Guelph Storm), Flames forward Samuel Honzek (Vancouver Giants), Avalanche forward Calum Ritchie (Oshawa Generals), Oilers forward Matthew Savoie (Winnipeg ICE), and Lightning forward Conor Geekie (Winnipeg ICE).

All 32 NHL clubs feature at least one former CHL player on their Opening Night roster (see complete list of players on all 32 NHL clubs) with the Vegas Golden Knights leading the way with 17 CHL graduates. Right behind them is the Edmonton Oilers who have 16, followed by the Chicago Blackhawks, Montreal Canadiens, and Washington Capitals who each have 15 CHL alumni on their roster.

With over 390 graduates competing in the NHL for a fifth straight season, the CHL continues to be the number one supplier of talent to the NHL.

Stories To Follow:

Heading into this new NHL season, 17 CHL alumni are looking to make their NHL debuts including Flyers forward Jett Luchanko (Guelph Storm), Flames forward Samuel Honzek (Vancouver Giants), Avalanche forward Calum Ritchie (Oshawa Generals), Blackhawks defenceman Nolan Allan (Prince Albert Raiders), Hurricanes defenceman Bryce Montgomery (London Knights), Rangers defenceman Matthew Robertson (Edmonton Oil Kings), and Lightning forward Conor Geekie (Winnipeg ICE).

10 CHL graduates are chasing their 1,000th NHL career game including Predators defenceman Luke Schenn (Kelowna Rockets), Canucks defenceman Tyler Myers (Kelowna Rockets), Flames forward Mikael Backlund (Kelowna Rockets), Ducks defenceman Cam Fowler (Windsor Spitfires), Kings forward Trevor Lewis (Owen Sound Attack), Stars forward Tyler Seguin (Plymouth Whalers), Panthers defenceman Dmitri Kulikov (Drummondville Voltigeurs), Blues forward Brayden Schenn (Brandon Wheat Kings), Sharks forward Logan Couture (Ottawa 67's), and Oilers forward Evander Kane (Vancouver Giants).

All five active NHL players who are within 101 points of reaching 1,000 career points are from the CHL: Oilers forward Connor McDavid (Erie Otters), Bruins forward Brad Marchand (Moncton Wildcats), Stars forward Jamie Benn (Kelowna Rockets), Oilers forward Corey Perry (London Knights), and Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon (Halifax Mooseheads).

Just 18 points back of the 1,000-point milestone, Oilers forward Connor McDavid (Erie Otters) can become the third-fastest player in NHL history to reach the threshold should he achieve the feat within his first 10 games of the season.

Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon (Halifax Mooseheads) could join fellow CHL alumni Mario Lemieux (Laval Voisins) and Phil Esposito (St. Catharines Teepees) as just the third player in NHL history to reach the 900- and 1000-point milestones in the same season. MacKinnon currently sits 1 point shy of 900 in his career and 101 shy of 1,000.

Oilers forward Connor McDavid (Erie Otters) and Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies) can join fellow CHL alumnus Wayne Gretzky (Soo Greyhounds) as the only players in NHL history to record multiple 100-assist seasons.

Penguins forward Sidney Crosby (Rimouski Océanic) needs four points to become the 10th player in NHL history to reach the 1,600-point milestone.

Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl (Kelowna Rockets) can become the 15th player in NHL history to record four 50-goal seasons and the second active to do so alongside Alex Ovechkin.

In what is set to be his final season in the NHL, Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (Cape Breton Screaming Eagles) needs only two shutouts to tie CHL alumnus Roberto Luongo (Val-d'Or Foreurs) for ninth place in NHL history with 77 career shutouts.

News and Notes:

The No. 13 overall pick of the 2024 NHL Draft, Jett Luchanko (Guelph Storm) of the Philadelphia Flyers will make history on Friday night as he will become the youngest player in Flyers' franchise history at 18 years and 51 days old when Philadelphia travels to Vancouver to play the Canucks.

The Predators added some championship pedigree during this summer's free-agency period, landing CHL alumni Steven Stamkos (Sarnia Sting) and Jonathan Marchessault (Québec Remparts), making Nashville the first team in NHL history to acquire two 40-goal scorers in a single offseason.

20 of the NHL's 32 head coaches either previously coached and/or played in the CHL, including six CHL alumni who have new coaching roles to start the 2024-25 season: Lindy Ruff (Buffalo Sabres), Dean Evason (Columbus Blue Jackets), Sheldon Keefe (New Jersey Devils), Travis Green (Ottawa Senators), Craig Berube (Toronto Maple Leafs), and Scott Arnie (Winnipeg Jets).

Entering the 2024-25 season, 19 CHL alumni are set to lead their clubs as captains, including Kraken forward Jordan Eberle (Regina Pats), Panthers defenceman Radko Gudas (Everett Silvertips), and Blackhawks forward Nick Foligno (Sudbury Wolves) who are among the group of seven new captains in the NHL.

Entering his 18th season as captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Sidney Crosby (Rimouski Océanic) has served as the club's captain since the 2007-08 season. His 18 seasons as captain stand one shy of the record held by CHL alumnus Steve Yzerman (Peterborough Petes / Detroit Red Wings) for the longest-tenured captain in NHL history.

*Players are listed alongside the CHL club they've played the most games with

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.