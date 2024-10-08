67's Welcome Back Charlie McTavish and Hire Ethan Creese

October 8, 2024

OTTAWA - The Ottawa 67's are pleased to announce the return of Charlie McTavish to the organization as Head of Goaltending Evaluation and Development and the hire of Ethan Creese as the team's Video Coach.

McTavish most recently served as Goaltending Development Coach for the Arizona Coyotes during the past three NHL seasons. Prior to his time with the Coyotes, McTavish was the goaltending coach for the 67's from 2018 to 2020. The Ottawa native has over 14 years of experience consulting with teams and associations in the nation's capital. He has also been involved in coaching in the CCHL, has worked directly with the Ottawa Senators Development Camp, and the University of Ottawa. His hockey journey has also taken him overseas, where he implemented a national development plan in 2017 for the Polish Ice Hockey Federation and coached in Denmark in 2017-2018.

Creese will fill the role recently vacated by John Stanier, who was hired by the Chicago Wolves of the AHL in August. Creese is an Ottawa native and a graduate from Algonquin College where he studied Project Management.

The 67's will be back in action on Friday, October 11 at 7:00pm for their REDBLACKS theme game against the Brantford Bulldogs, inside The Arena at TD Place.

