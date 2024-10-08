Niagara IceDogs Weekend Preview

October 8, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







The IceDogs roll into the Thanksgiving weekend as the only undefeated team in the CHL. Currently ranked 8th in the CHL power rankings as well as 1st in the Eastern Conference, the skies the limit for this team.

The IceDogs have back-to-back home games this week with a matchup Friday against the Owen Sound Attack, as well as a battle on Saturday when the North Bay Battalion come to town.

Puck drop for both games are scheduled for 7pm.

