Ottawa 67's Host RedBlacks Theme Game

October 8, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa 67's host the Brantford Bulldogs for their annual REDBLACKS theme game on Friday October 11, 2024, inside The Arena at TD Place at 7:00pm ET.

A night of festivities will be highlighted by the Barber Poles wearing special REDBLACKS crossover jerseys, that fans will have a chance to bid on during the game.

Those in attendance can get their picture taken with Riley the Raccoon and Big Joe at a photo booth along the concourse, with football-themed activities such as target passing. REDBLACKS stars Jovan Santos-Knox, Kene Onyeka, DeVonte Dedmon, Marco Dubois, and Adarius Pickett will be joining in on the action, and signing autographs during the first intermission.

