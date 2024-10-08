Ottawa 67's Host RedBlacks Theme Game
October 8, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Ottawa 67's News Release
OTTAWA - The Ottawa 67's host the Brantford Bulldogs for their annual REDBLACKS theme game on Friday October 11, 2024, inside The Arena at TD Place at 7:00pm ET.
A night of festivities will be highlighted by the Barber Poles wearing special REDBLACKS crossover jerseys, that fans will have a chance to bid on during the game.
Those in attendance can get their picture taken with Riley the Raccoon and Big Joe at a photo booth along the concourse, with football-themed activities such as target passing. REDBLACKS stars Jovan Santos-Knox, Kene Onyeka, DeVonte Dedmon, Marco Dubois, and Adarius Pickett will be joining in on the action, and signing autographs during the first intermission.
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 8, 2024
- Kubota Canada & CHL Launch Sixth Annual 'Community Hero' Contest - OHL
- Ottawa 67's Host RedBlacks Theme Game - Ottawa 67's
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.