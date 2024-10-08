2024-25 CHL Top-10 Rankings Unveiled for Week 2

TORONTO, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) announced today the Week 2 edition of its CHL Top-10 Rankings for the 2024-25 season.

Holding a 4-1-0-0 record to start the season, the Brampton Steelheads of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) remain in the No. 1 spot for a second straight week. Following right behind them are the Moncton Wildcats of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), who climbed up to second, while the Prince George Cougars of the Western Hockey League (WHL) jumped up to No.3.

Among the new additions, the QMJHL-leading Sherbrooke Phoenix entered the rankings in fourth. The reigning Memorial Cup champion Saginaw Spirit of the OHL and the Red Deer Rebels of the WHL, two of only four teams in the CHL to remain unbeaten in regulation, come in at No. 5 and No. 7 respectively. While, the only undefeated team in the CHL, the Niagara IceDogs of the OHL are making their Top-10 debut in eighth.

The next rankings will be released the week of October 14, following the third week of regular season action in all three member leagues of the CHL.

CHL Top-10 Rankings - Week 2

1. Brampton Steelheads (OHL)

2. Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

3. Prince George Cougars (WHL)

4. Sherbrooke Phoenix (QMJHL)

5. Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

6. Rimouski Océanic (QMJHL)

7. Red Deer Rebels (WHL)

8. Niagara IceDogs (OHL)

9. Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

10. London Knights (OHL)

For information and details about each individual club ranked in the CHL's latest Top-10 Rankings, please visit chl.ca/video/2024-25-chl-top-10-rankings-week-2.

