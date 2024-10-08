Kubota Canada & CHL Launch Sixth Annual 'Community Hero' Contest

October 8, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO, ON - Today, Kubota Canada Ltd., in partnership with the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) and its Member Leagues (Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League), has launched the 2024 Community Hero contest, encouraging Canadians across the country to nominate heroes in their communities who are making a difference in their local communities.

The contest serves as a platform to celebrate and bring attention to the numerous Canadians who make a positive impact in their respective communities day in and day out. Nominations are open to anyone who goes above and beyond to elevate their own community, from volunteers and healthcare workers to sports coaches and everything in between.

"Giving back to your community can be a thankless and tireless job, and from all of the nominations we've received in previous years, we know there are so many Canadians who deserve recognition for their efforts," said Steve Sweetnam, Marketing Director at Kubota Canada. "We are thrilled to be able to provide a platform to celebrate some of these great Canadians and look forward to reviewing all of the amazing and uplifting stories from this year's nominations."

This year, the grand prize winner will be awarded a $25,000 donation to a charity of their choice, with two runners-up receiving $5,000 donations each to go towards their own chosen charitable initiatives.

"The CHL is incredibly proud of the legacy built by the Community Hero contest and we are excited to once again be teaming up with Kubota Canada to celebrate deserving local heroes across the country," said Dan MacKenzie, CHL President. "As a league with teams from coast to coast, we are proud of our deep-running community roots and this contest serves as an excellent opportunity to thank those who do so much behind the scenes to effect change in their own backyards."

Now in its sixth year, the Community Hero contest was born from Kubota and its over 130 dealers and 51 participating CHL teams' strong ties and commitment to their communities across Canada and their shared passion for showcasing people who help and support their towns. With over $200,000 in donations being awarded over the previous five years to 18 different recipients, Kubota and the CHL look forward to this year's contest and the opportunity to once again recognize and honour deserving Canadian heroes.

To nominate a hero today, visit www.kubota.ca/CommunityHero. Nominations will be accepted from October 8 - November 3, 2024, with the winner being announced in mid-December. The contest is open to Canadian citizens only.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.