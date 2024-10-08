Fan Appreciation Night Saturday
October 8, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Barrie Colts News Release
The Barie Colts will be hosting Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday night when the Brampton Steelheads make a visit.
Details:
$5 Short Cans (Molson Canadian, Coors Light, Miller Lite) until puck drop
$1 hot dogs - until puck drop
Post-game team autographs
Prizes to be won throughout the game including a $500 Colts Store gift card
