Fan Appreciation Night Saturday

October 8, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barie Colts will be hosting Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday night when the Brampton Steelheads make a visit.

Details:

$5 Short Cans (Molson Canadian, Coors Light, Miller Lite) until puck drop

$1 hot dogs - until puck drop

Post-game team autographs

Prizes to be won throughout the game including a $500 Colts Store gift card

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.