Fan Appreciation Night Saturday

October 8, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Barrie Colts News Release


The Barie Colts will be hosting Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday night when the Brampton Steelheads make a visit.

Details:

$5 Short Cans (Molson Canadian, Coors Light, Miller Lite) until puck drop

$1 hot dogs - until puck drop

Post-game team autographs

Prizes to be won throughout the game including a $500 Colts Store gift card

