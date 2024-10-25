Steel End Five-Game Skid With Gutsy Win Over Muskegon

MUSKEGON, MI - After entering the third period trailing 3-2, the Chicago Steel (5-7-0-0, 10 pts.) clawed their way back with three goals including a power play tally in the final frame to mount a commendable comeback and defeat the Muskegon Lumberjacks (4-3-2-1, 11 pts.) 5-4 at Trinity Health Arena Friday night.

Adam Valentini got the scoring started under two minutes into the game and Reid Conn added another goal later in the first. Chris Reiniger scored a quick tally in the third, followed by a power play goal from Will Tomko and the game-winning goal from Luke Goukler.

Goaltender Louka Cloutier made 36 saves to record his third win of the season.

Looking to stay unbeaten against the Lumberjacks, the Steel got off on the right foot in the opening period with a goal under two minutes into action.

Following a miscommunication and a turnover by Muskegon in the offensive zone, Valentini picked up the available puck and turned on the afterburners, creating a two-on-one with Charlie Pardue. The pass option was taken away by a backchecking defender, and Valentini fired glove side to open the scoring.

Chicago found the second and only other goal of the first period after a lengthy cycle and strong forecheck to put the Lumberjacks on their heels. Ben Yurchuk brought the puck up the left wall from below the icing line and dished to Goukler in the slot. Sensing a good chance, Conn stepped up from the blue line and snuck to the back door, and Goukler found him there for Conn to snipe a shot five-hole on Gadzhiev, making it 2-0.

The second period saw Muskegon flip the momentum and score three straight goals to jump in front.

Muskegon got its first goal on the board at 1:13 of the frame when Drew Stewart had his initial shot from the right faceoff circle blocked, but he collected his own rebound and lifted a backhand shot over the left shoulder of Cloutier.

The Lumberjacks knotted the game up at two just over four minutes later after an offensive zone faceoff win allowed the home team to immediately push the pressure. Xavier Veilleux skated with an open lane to the side of the net and fired a pass backdoor where Tynan Lawrence got a stick on it, but it was Stewart who tapped the loose puck into the back of the net for his second goal of the night.

With 6:50 left in the period, the Steel had a golden opportunity to take the lead back when Teddy Mutryn got an open look in front of Gadzhiev and displayed great patience, dragging to his left and trying to outwait the Muskegon goalie who made a great glove save to keep the game tied.

Ten minutes later, Stewart completed the natural hat trick when a centering pass from the right half wall deflected off a Steel skate right to Stewart, who again had his first shot blocked but cashed in on the rebound to give Muskegon a 3-2 lead.

Chicago scored a crucial goal early in the third after Reiniger poked the puck free to create a turnover in the defending zone and attack on a two-on-none. The defenseman picked the glove-side corner from the right circle to tie the game at three at 1:52 of the frame.

Twelve seconds after Reiniger's goal, the first penalty of the evening was called and gave the Lumberjacks a chance to jump back in front. Muskegon got close on a handful of chances, including a stretch pass from Gadzhiev to create a breakaway, but the second-ranked penalty kill of the Steel held down the fort to keep the game tied.

Shortly after the successful kill, Chicago was on the receiving end of a power play and continued to build on its man-advantage triumphs.

Just 12 seconds after the start of the power play, Yurchuk displayed great patience near the left half wall and gave a pass down to Tomko above the icing line. In one swift move, Tomko took a step to the crease and guided a shot past Gadzhiev for Chicago's third power play goal in as many games to take a 4-3 lead.

Muskegon stayed a thorn in Chicago's side and tied the game at the halfway point of the third on a David Klee breakaway score.

The Steel had the final word in Friday's battle, as Goukler would score the game-winner after a stretch pass from Hudson Gorski hit him in stride at the blue line for a breakaway. Goukler stickhandled and dropped Gadzhiev with a sweet move and tucked a backhand shot to put Chicago ahead for good and cement the persevering victory.

