Saints Take Down U17s with Second-Straight Shutout

October 25, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







DUBUQUE, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (7-3-0-0, 14 pts) won 3-0 over the USA NTDP U17s (1-4-0-0, 2 pts) for their second-straight shutout victory on Friday night.

Jan Špunar logged his second shutout in as many games, making 19 saves on Friday night to win his fourth game of the season. Špunar helped keep the game scoreless early as the Saints settled into the contest on Friday, making eight saves in the first.

Just after the halfway point in the opening frame, Teddy Merrill converted on a rush up ice and knocked in a feed from Jonathan Morello for his first goal of the season. Following the goal, Dubuque killed a pair of penalties in the first period.

Dubuque's kill continued its league-leading start to the season, stopping two more USA power plays in the second period. The Saints finished a perfect night on the kill with four stops, lifting their league-leading rate to 93.8%.

The Saints added another goal in each of the final two periods to finish the 3-0 win. Colin Frank added his third goal of the season on an odd man rush with an assist from Melvin Ekman. In the third, Cooper Dennis took a feed from Torkel Jennersjö and Charlie Arend and sped up the wing. Dennis fired the puck five-hole and added insurance for the Saints late in the third.

Dubuque will take the ice again at home on Saturday to wrap up the series against the U17s.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from October 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.