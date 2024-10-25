Phantoms Outduel Musketeers in 5-4 Win

October 25, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Youngstown Phantoms News Release







YOUNGSTOWN, OH - Displaying their penchant for the close game once again, the Youngstown Phantoms (4-5-0-0, 8pts) retook the lead early in the third period and shut down the visiting Sioux City Musketeers for the remainder of the frame, hanging on for a 5-4 win Friday night at the Covelli Centre.

"We showed some video in between the second and third," said Phantoms Head Coach Ryan Ward. "The guys did a good job of making an adjustment, playing above pucks. Credit to them for locking down.

The Phantoms opened the final frame with 1:27 left on a power play, but they only needed half of that time to cash in. Just 43 seconds into the period, Adam Benák rang a shot off the post behind Samuel Urban (19 saves), and Ryan Rucinski was there at the side of the cage to deposit the rebound for the game winning goal. Of Rucinski's three goals this season, two have been game winners. The Phantoms defense only allowed 2 shots for Sioux City the remainder of the game, outshooting them 9-2 in the third.

Youngstown opened the scoring as well, cashing in on a 3-on-1 rush before the game was three minutes old. After Luke Santilli won a wall battle to clear a puck to center, Evan Jardine and Louie Wehmann carried the puck ahead. Developing into a 2-on-1, Justin Kerr joined the play to make it a 3-on-1 rush, and Kerr took a pass from Jardine and wired it to the twine at 2:46 for his first goal in the USHL.

"Jardine gave me a nice pass in the slot," said Kerr. "All I had to do was whip it home."

Sioux City tied the game at 6:28 on Jake Delaney's one timer from the top of the left circle, but off the ensuing faceoff, the Wehmann-Kerr-Jardine line went to work again. Just 15 seconds after the Delaney goal, Jardine blasted a one-timer from the left circle past Urban to put the Phantoms back in front. Coach Ward left the unit out there after the goal and was rewarded 19 seconds later when Wehmann stripped a Musketeer defender of the puck, broke in on Urban and scored his first USHL goal, doubling the Phantoms lead. "We've been working on getting pucks past their 'D' all week," said Wehmann. "My linemates did a good job getting it past them, then I just won a race, took it to the house, and threw it five hole."

"The Kerr-Wehmann-Jardine line was outstanding. They brought an identity that we've needed," said Ward. "Kerrsey the last two to three weeks has started taking steps, playing like a big man. I think Wehmann was heavy tonight, and Jards I think looked a little bit back to his old self, dancing and making plays. I thought all three of those guys were great. Kerrsey and Louie, obviously it takes a little time to adjust, and now they need to build on it."

The Musketeers answered back, however, getting a pair of goals from Giacomo Martino at 10:29 and 19.50 respectively, knotting the game at 3-3 heading to the first intermission. Martino finds himself with 11 points on the season now, one behind teammate Landen Gunderson, whose two-assist night puts him at the league lead with 12 total points.

Youngstown broke the 3-3 tie temporarily at the 9:00 mark of the second when Luke Osburn sneaked into the slot, taking a pass from Benák at ripping a shot home for his first of the season. Sioux City tied the game at 4-4 just 80 seconds later when Drake Murray's slapshot found its way off the post and behind Melvin Strahl (11 saves), setting the scene for the impressive third period by Youngstown.

The Phantoms and Musketeers will wrap up their season series Saturday night at the Covelli Centre, with puck drop scheduled for 6:05pm.

By The Numbers

Shots - 24

Saves - 11

Power Play - 1/2

Penalty Kill - 3/4

Goals - Jardine, Kerr, Osburn, Rucinski, Wehmann

Assists - Benák (2), Hextall, Jardine, Kerr, Wehmann

Box Score - https://ushl.com/ht/#/game-summary/11938

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from October 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.