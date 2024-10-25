Lancers Fall in Overtime

October 25, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







OMAHA, NE- The Omaha Lancers began their three-game stretch tonight at Liberty First Credit Union Arena against the Fargo Force. The Lancers came into tonight's game riding a 4-game win streak while the Fargo Force had sustained a three-game win streak.

The Lancers came out pressuring Fargo early on. However, Fargo would limit quality scoring chances-forcing Lancers' playmakers to the boards. Mid-way through the opening frame, the Lancers would draw first blood as it would be who else but forward Grant Dillard. Dillard would have three cracks at the puck in front of the net before his third shot attempt would find the back of the cage to put Omaha up 1-0. Dillard would retake the league lead in goals with now 7 of them in just the last 5 games played for the young forward. Fargo would counter with some offensive zone pressure of their own, but Omaha netminder Kam Hendrickson would stand tall-helping the Lancers preserve a 1-0 lead heading into the second period of play.

The Lancers started the middle frame on the power-play with Fargo committing yet another penalty on the ensuing Fargo kill. The Lancers would go on a brief two man advantage however, Fargo would get a chance after killing off the first penalty with forward Merril Steenari cashing in shorthanded for the Force to knot it up at one goal apiece. The Lancers would eventually respond with forward Jonah Aegerter wrapping around the Fargo cage before shooting it past Fargo netminder Alan Lendak to give Omaha the lead right back at 2-1. Just over a minute later, Steenari would get on the board again for Fargo with a plethora of bodies in front of Kam Hendrickson; Fargo would be able to find the back of the net after Steenari would deflect one past the Lancer netminder to knot it right back up going into the third 2-2.

The Lancers and Fargo Force would go back and forth in the third period with neither team finding the back of the net. However, mid-way through the third forward Ben Osiashvili would take a hit to the head at the blue line by Fargo forward Brady Arneson sending Osiashvili to the locker room. He would not return. Brady Arneson would be ejected from the game as well.

Lancer fans would be treated to free hockey in overtime. Forward Merril Steenari would complete the hat-trick in the overtime period after scoring on a 2- on-1 to cap off a 3-2 overtime victory for the Fargo Force. The Lancers will be back in action tomorrow night against the very same Fargo team at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. Puck drop will be at 6:05 PM CST. You can catch the game on Mixlr of FloSports with the Voice of your Omaha Lancers Frank Zawrazky.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from October 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.