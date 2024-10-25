RoughRiders November Theme Calendar Set

November is packed with exciting theme nights you won't want to miss!

November 1st and 2nd: Celebrate Halloween weekend with our costume contest and Theisen's Ruff Riders Night. Wonderful prizes for best costumes for both nights.

November 9th: It's Country Night! Dress up and rock the Stable in your favorite country attire while enjoying some of the best country tunes and prizes all night long.

November 22nd: It's ImOn Communications Rider Cups Night and a Dupaco Cowbell Cup game. The first 1,000 fans through the door will receive a Rider souvenir cup.

November 23rd: Join us for Honor and Respect Military Appreciation Night. All veterans and active military personnel will receive a free Green Zone ticket, courtesy of the RoughRiders, and a $15 food/beverage voucher, courtesy of Linn County Veteran Affairs on game day only. Box office will be open at 5pm until the end of the first period. After the game, we'll host the Teufelhund Veterans Group Jersey Auction, with proceeds from the military jersey sales going to local organizations that support veterans and military personnel.

November 30th: We wrap up the month with one of our fan-favorite events, the PuroClean Teddy Bear Toss! Generous fans throw new stuffed animals onto the ice when we score, which will then be donated to local organizations. We're excited to partner with PuroClean to ensure these stuffed animals find great homes. But that's not all-get ready for our 2nd Annual Performance Foods Turkey Bowling, where a lucky food pantry will take home a grand prize. This game will also be our second Dupaco Cowbell Cup game of the month and our annual Saturday game after Thanksgiving against the Waterloo Blackhawks.

It's a month of fun, honoring, and giving back. You don't want to miss out! For tickets, visit tickets.roughridershockey.com.

