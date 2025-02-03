RoughRiders Ownership Presents Check for the Teacher Store

February 3, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders News Release







The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders held a special pregame ceremony on Saturday before Corda Credit Union Educator Appreciation/Spin to Win and Teacher Store School Spirit Night at The Stable.

RoughRiders owners Tony and Jonathan Sdao were proud to be present for a special check presentation. Joining the Sdaos were Paula O'Rourke, President & CEO of Corda Credit Union; Andrea Brommelkamp, Member Development Ambassador at Corda Credit Union; and Lacey Becker, Executive Director of The Teacher Store.

The RoughRiders organization was honored to present a $2,500 check to The Teacher Store to support classroom supplies for area K-12 educators where funding is limited, as we celebrated and honored educators.

Thank you to Corda Credit Union and The Teacher Store for their support-not only of the RoughRiders but of our entire community.

