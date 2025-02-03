Two Stars Earn USHL Player of the Week Honors

February 3, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced Monday that Bruno Idzan has been named the USHL Forward of the Week and that Tanner Henricks has been named the USHL Defenseman of the Week for games played between Jan. 27-Feb. 2.

Idzan and Henricks helped the Stars stretch their winning streak to nine games via a perfect three-game road trip. Lincoln defeated Cedar Rapids, 6-5, on Friday before topping Dubuque, 6-1, on Saturday and Sioux City, 4-3, on Sunday.

Idzan led all Stars players with 8 points (3+5) in the three games. He opened up the weekend with two assists against the RoughRiders before recording a goal and an assist vs. the Fighting Saints. Idzan saved his best for last, scoring twice and adding an assist on Sunday vs. the Musketeers. The Zagreb, Croatia native joined the Stars Dec. 12 and has recorded a point 10-of-14 games, including eight multi-point efforts.

Henricks stepped up in a big way for the Stars in a weekend where they were ailing on the blueline. With just five defensemen dressed for both Saturday and Sunday's games, Henricks led Lincoln in ice time at 27:10 at Dubuque before logging 22:51 the next day at Sioux City. He also recorded three assists over the three games, including two on Friday at Cedar Rapids. The St. Cloud State and 2024 Columbus Blue Jackets draft pick has come on strong since returning from the holiday break, recording 13 points (1+12) over his last 13 games.

This is the third time in the last four weeks that Stars players have earned USHL Player of the Week honors. Etienne Lessard was previously named Defenseman of the Week Jan. 13-19 after Henricks received the same honor Jan. 6-12. Caeden Herrington also won Defenseman of the Week Nov. 27-30 and Daniel Shlaine was the second recipient of the USHL's Forward of the Week honors.

The Stars look to extend their winning streak to 10 games this weekend when they host the Omaha Lancers on Friday night before traveling to Ralston Saturday night. Tickets for Friday's game are available at lincolnstars.com

