Jack Parsons Named USHL Goaltender of the Week

February 3, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







GENEVA, ILLINOIS - Chicago Steel goaltender Jack Parsons has been named USHL Goaltender of the Week, the League announced Monday. It is the first weekly goaltending award earned by the Steel this year and is the second weekly honor received by a Steel player this season.

The Providence College commit recorded 38 saves on 39 shots to snap Chicago's 11-game road winless streak in a 3-1 win over Tri-City on Jan. 31. It was just the second time this season the Steel allowed one goal in a game, the last coming on Oct. 5, 2024, in an overtime win over Muskegon.

Parsons followed up the 38-save performance with another shining outing the following night, stopping 30 of 32 shots to make it a clean weekend sweep for the Steel in a 5-2 win. The night started strong for Parsons in the rematch, who was tasked with a two-on-none advantage for Tri-City early and made the stop, setting the tone for the Steel for the remainder of the game.

It marked the third time this season that Parsons recorded wins in consecutive starts and was the second time he recorded 30 or more saves in consecutive wins. The pair of road wins marked the first time the Steel earned wins in consecutive road games this season, and it moved the team's point streak to a season-long three games.

In his last seven starts, Parsons has recorded four wins and has a 2.50 goals against average. He has made at least 30 saves in four of his last five appearances and has allowed just one goal in two starts this season.

"Jack has been a rock for us this year," said Steel Head Coach and General Manager Mike Garman. "He has taken his game to another level this season and continues to improve every week. His dedication, attention to detail, and relentless work ethic have elevated his performance, making him a difference-maker every time he steps on the ice. His growth is a testament to his commitment to development and his passion for the game. Having two great games back-to-back is a credit to his work ethic and preparation all year."

Playing in his first year with the Steel, Parsons ranks among the top league netminders in several categories. In 22 games, Parsons has made the third-most saves in the league at 676 and ranks tied for ninth with an .899 save percentage. His 3.68 goals against average ranks 20th among league goalies and he has played the 12th most minutes in the league (1,256).

In January, Parsons appeared on the NHL Central Scouting's Mid-Term Rankings as the 17th-ranked North American goaltender. He was one of just four USHL netminders to appear in the rankings. He became the first goaltender in Steel history to make at least 40 saves and record a win in the first two games with the team after earning victories in his first two starts earlier this season.

The last Steel player who earned USHL Goaltender of the Week was alumnus Quentin Sigurdson, who received the weekly honor last season on February 19, 2024 following a 37-save outing in which he allowed just one goal in his Steel debut. Current Steel goaltender Louka Cloutier received the weekly honor once last season.

Parsons joins teammate Ben Yurchuk as the only two Steel players to earn USHL weekly honors this season.

Chicago will open another road weekend next week against the Madison Capitols on Friday, February 7 at 7:05 pm CT before visiting Green Bay on Saturday, February 8 at 6:05 pm CT.

2024-2025 STEEL USHL WEEKLY HONORS

Forward of the Week:

12-30-24: Ben Yurchuk - 2 GP: 4G-3A-7P, 7 SOG, +7

Goaltender of the Week:

02-03-25: Jack Parsons - 2 GP: 2-0-0-0, 1.50 GAA, .956 SV%, 68 saves/71 shots

United States Hockey League Stories from February 3, 2025

