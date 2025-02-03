Week 20 Preview

February 3, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







OMAHA, NE - The Omaha Lancers will travel to Lincoln, Nebraska Friday Night to open their home-and-home with the Lincoln Stars. Lincoln will then come to town to take on the Lancers the following night to conclude the weekend series. Saturday's home game is First Responder Night sponsored by WoodmenLife Chapter 6011 Each responder can receive two free tickets at the box office with their ID, plus $2 hot dogs and $2 popcorn for all fans

Upset-Minded Lancers Get Two Tries This Weekend For Their First Win Against The Stars This Season The Lancers will hope to snatch a victory or two from the Lincoln Stars this weekend. The Stars- Lancers rivalry has historically always gone back-and-forth regardless of their respective place in the standings. However, just once in this rivalry has a team swept their opponent in the regular season when the 2009-10 Omaha Lancers club led by Erik Haula and Matt White swept the then last place team in the league and the Lincoln Stars. The Lancers will hope to avoid that same fate this season with the roles reversed in present time. Former Lancers' forward Drew DellaSalla of the Lincoln Stars has recorded just 7 points through 20 games played for the Stars however, DellaSalla managed to net two goals against the Lancers the last time the two teams faced off with one another just over a week ago. The Stars have also out-shot the Lancers 137-41 in the last two games head-to-head. Lincoln has also outscored Omaha 17-6 in the first three meetings so far this season.

Broadcast Information Friday Night's game at the Ice Box in Lincoln, Nebraska will be set to commence at 7:05 PM CST. Saturday Night's game at Liberty First Credit Union Arena will be at 6:05 PM CST. You can catch both games on Mixlr or FloSports with the voice of your Omaha Lancers Frank Zawrazky.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from February 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.