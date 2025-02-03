Parsons, Henricks, Idzan Named Players of the Week

Jack Parsons, Tanner Henricks and Bruno Idzan have been named USHL Players of the Week for games played between Jan. 27 - Feb. 2, 2025.

Goalie of the Week

Jack Parsons, Chicago Steel

Stopped 38 of 39 shots in Chicago's 3-1 win at Tri-City on Friday, making 16 stops in the first and third periods.

Helped the Steel to a road sweep with a 30-save performance in a 5-2 win vs. the Storm on Saturday.

Led USHL goalies who played 120 minutes or more with a 1.50 goals against average and .958 save percentage. He went 2-0-0-0, facing the second-most shots of any goalie in the league last week.

Defenseman of the Week

Tanner Henricks, Lincoln Stars

The Columbus Blue Jackets prospect had the primary assist on Lincoln's first two goals in its 6-5 road win vs. Cedar Rapids on Friday.

Extended his point streak to five games with an assist in the Stars' 6-1 win at Dubuque on Saturday. He was held scoreless the following night.

Fired five shots and finished a stretch of three games in three days with a +2 rating.

Forward of the Week

Bruno Idzan, Lincoln Stars

Recorded two primary assists in Lincoln's 6-5 win at Cedar Rapids on Friday.

Notched one goal and two primary assists in the Stars' 6-1 win at Dubuque on Saturday. He had a hand in three straight goals to stretch Lincoln's lead to 4-1.

Tallied two goals and added another primary assist in the Stars' 4-3 win at Sioux City, scoring the game-winner at 15:27 of the third period.

Led USHL skaters in points (8) with Waterloo's Teddy Townsend while also registering 11 shots and a +7 rating.

