Des Moines Buccaneers Behind the Buc: NHL Draft Prospect Ben Kevan Shines in Des Moines

Behind the Buc: NHL Draft Prospect Ben Kevan Shines in Des Moines

February 3, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Des Moines, IA - Ben Kevan, a 2007-born forward for the Des Moines Buccaneers, has quickly emerged as one of the most exciting prospects in the USHL. Eligible for the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, Kevan is ranked 44th among North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting's Midterm rankings and is projected as a second-round pick. The forward also committed to play NCAA Division I men's hockey at Arizona State University (ASU) in 2023.

"Ben Kevan is a one-of-a-kind kid," Assistant and Goalie Coach Hank Johnson said. "He loves to compete but knows how to keep it loose. I love having him in the locker room and on the ice every day."

Hailing from Fairfield, CA, a region where hockey is not a dominant sport, Kevan's talent quickly stood out on the national stage. He played for the Los Angeles Jr. Kings AAA club, leading his team to a 15U national championship to close out the 2022-2023 season. During this season, Kevan totaled 112 points (62 goals, 50 assists) in 74 regular-season games and added 14 points (8 goals, 6 assists) in 6 games at the US 15U Nationals.

Kevan made the decision to pursue the USHL early on, inspired by his experience watching Tier I teams compete at the 2022 USHL Fall Classic in Pittsburgh. The Buccaneers drafted him in 1st round, 5th overall, of the 2023 USHL Phase I Draft. In his rookie 2023-2024 season, Kevan led all USHL rookies with 57 points (24 goals, 33 assists) in 59 games played, earning a spot on the 2024 USHL All-Rookie Team.

"I don't know if there is a player out there that approaches the game like Ben," Head Coach and General Manager Matt Curley said. "His belief in his ability is unparalleled and is shown with both his success on the ice and growth off the ice. And while it has been incredible to watch his growth these past few years, the scary part is that he is just getting started!"

Kevan has thrived in Des Moines, where he's found a supportive and close-knit team culture. He's gained national recognition, competing with Team USA in the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and contributing to Team USA's gold medal win at the 2025 World Junior A Challenge. Through these experiences, Kevan has developed a strong connection with the Des Moines community, with fans showing their support as he represented Team USA on the international stage.

Looking ahead, Kevan's future in hockey continues to shine brightly. As he heads to ASU, he will face off against many players from the USHL, which sends more than half of NCAA DI men's hockey athletes. The Buccaneers are excited to watch Kevan's continued growth as he aims for a future in the NHL.

