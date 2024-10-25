Hawks Drop Home Shootout

October 25, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Andrew Clarke recorded a goal in all three periods Friday, then converted a shootout opportunity as the Des Moines Buccaneers edged the Waterloo Black Hawks 4-3 at Young Arena.

Clarke nudged the visitors to a lead three different times in regulation. When he did it again after a scoreless overtime, the Hawks couldn't recover. Clarke slipped in the first shootout opportunity for either side, and Des Moines' Brittan Alstead added a backhander to the top corner on the Buccaneers' second attempt. Waterloo's Teddy Townsend and Brendan McMorrow were turned away facing Eliot Seguin-Lescarbeau.

With a point from the shootout loss, the Hawks remain tied for second in the USHL Western Conference. The win for Des Moines follows up their Sunday victory in Chicago, after the Bucs had lost their previous seven games.

During the opening period, the Hawks successfully navigated a four-minute Buccaneer power play, but couldn't quite make it to intermission with a scoreless game. Back at five-on-five, Des Moines forced a turnover in the Waterloo zone, then made the most of an errant shot. The rebound off the end wall came to Clarke, who scored into an open side 3.4 seconds before intermission.

Waterloo tied the score for about six minutes during the second. At 7:36, a quick passing sequence through the neutral zone put Dylan Compton in position to feed Jesse Orlowsky. One more pass set up Sam Huck one-on-one against Seguin-Lescarbeau, and the speedy Hawks forward beat him to the stick side.

Des Moines only had four shots in the second, but they went back ahead at 13:57. Clark won a faceoff back to Mason Peapenburg. His long attempt from the right point was knocked down, but Clark swept in his second goal of the game, locating the loose puck between the circles.

Landon Nycz retied the game at 2:22 of the third. He was not the intended recipient of a pass out of the right corner, but Nycz made the most of the opportunity when the puck found him at the hash mark of the right circle.

Clark completed his hat trick eight seconds into a Des Moines power play at 10:53. A faceoff win and fast passing sequence set him up from the right dot.

The Hawks had just over four minutes left when Chase Jette forced overtime, tipping Nick Bogus' right point shot.

Waterloo absorbed the OTL despite outshooting the Buccaneers by an official count of 37-20.

Another Dupaco Cowbell Cup opponent visits on Saturday. The Hawks collide with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders for the first time during the 2024/25 schedule. Good seats remain for the 6:05 p.m. matchup, including the Scary Good Deal ticket package, which includes four tickets for $56. Visit waterlooblackhawks.com for full details.

Des Moines 1 1 1 0 - 4

Waterloo 0 1 2 0 - 3

1st Period-1, Des Moines, Clarke 1 (Peapenburg, Dyer), 19:57. Penalties-Deering Wat (high sticking dbl minor), 12:19.

2nd Period-2, Waterloo, Huck 2 (Orlowsky, Compton), 7:36. 3, Des Moines, Clarke 2 (Peapenburg), 13:57. Penalties-Walker Wat (slashing), 1:03; Dyer Dm (unsportsmanlike cnd.), 18:31.

3rd Period-4, Waterloo, Nycz 3 (Walker, Schultz), 2:22. 5, Des Moines, Clarke 3 (Grossklaus, Baran), 10:53 (PP). 6, Waterloo, Jette 1 (Bogas, Lansing), 15:54. Penalties-Baran Dm (holding), 4:19; Peddle Wat (interference), 10:44.

1st OT Period- No Scoring.Penalties-No Penalties

Shootout - Des Moines 2 (Clarke G, Alstead G), Waterloo 0 (Townsend NG, McMorrow NG).

Shots on Goal-Des Moines 8-4-4-3-1-20. Waterloo 9-12-13-3-0-37.

Power Play Opportunities-Des Moines 1 / 3; Waterloo 0 / 2.

Goalies-Des Moines, Seguin-Lescarbeau 2-4-0-0 (37 shots-34 saves). Waterloo, Lachat 1-1-0-1 (19 shots-16 saves).

A-1,965

