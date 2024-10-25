Caps Host Cedar Rapids, Travel to Green Bay

Following Madison's first sweep of the season against Chicago last weekend, the Capitols are set to face off against Cedar Rapids and Green Bay this weekend. Last season, Madison was 4-0-0-0 against the RoughRiders winning each of the four games by one goal. Madison faced off with Green Bay earlier this month with the Capitols exiting with a 5-2 win after two empty net goals.

Quick Hits

Egor Barabanov was the first Capitols player named Forward of the Week with season thanks to a seven point weekend against Chicago. The Penn State commit registered three assists on Friday and followed it up with a hat trick and an assist on Saturday. Barabanov was acquired by Madison on October 9th from Sioux Falls.

Charlie Michaud was named the Defenseman of the Week with a four-point weekend against Chicago. The alternate captain is the second Capitols defenseman to win the award this month, Jamieson. This is first time this season that Madison had both the Forward and Defenseman of the Week.

NHL Central Scouting came out with their Preliminary Players to Watch List on Wednesday. Four active Capitols players were listed by NHLCS. Ryker Lee and Mason Moe were graded a "B", which puts them as a 2nd or 3rd round projection in the 2025 NHL Draft. Caleb Heil and Sam Kappell were graded a "W", which puts them as a 6th or 7th round projection. Affiliated defenseman, Nolen Geerdes was also graded as a "W".

Mason Moe committed to the University of Minnesota on Thursday. Moe's commitment makes it 23 of 25 players for Madison committed to play college hockey at the division one level. Moe was the Capitols second round selection in the 2023 USHL Phase I Draft.

Scouting Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids got off to a hot start this season winning three of their first four, including both at the Fall Classic. Since the first four games, the RoughRiders have only won one game, beating Des Moines on the road 5-3 on Friday of last weekend.

The RoughRiders offense goes when Amine Hajibi goes so far this season. Hajibi has had three multi-point games this season, which all became Cedar Rapids wins.

Rudy Guimond and AJ Reyelts form one of the best goaltending duos in the league. Reyelts has started four games with a 3-1-0-0 record to his name while Guimond has a 1-4-0-0 record and has lost his last four starts.

Scouting Green Bay

The Gamblers enter the weekend in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 4-4-1-0 on the

season. Last weekend, Green Bay split with Sioux City on the road winning Friday 5-2 and getting shutout 2-0 on Saturday.

Goaltending has been a huge part of their success early on with Gavin Moffatt starting eight of nine games. Moffatt enters play this weekend with a 1.89 goals against average and a .934 save percentage. Offensively, the Gamblers will rely on a quartet of forwards throughout the season. Lev Katzin, Aidan Park, Vasily Zelenov, and Will Zellers lead the team in points per game with 0.67 or better.

Broadcast Information

Both games will be streamed live on FloHockey (subscription required). The game's audio on Friday will be streamed on Caps Radio on YouTube. Drew Steele, will provide the play-by-play commentary to the game.

Tickets are still available for Friday night's game and can be found by heading to tickets.madcapshockey.com.

Stay connected with the Madison Capitols on social media and the team's official website for the latest updates, news, and behind-the-scenes content as the team gears up for an exhilarating season ahead.

