Gameday Preview

October 25, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







STARS vs. STORM

When: Friday, Oct. 25 at 7:05 p.m.

Where: Ice Box

Tickets: lincolnstars.com

Watch: Flo Hockey (flohockey.tv/teams/7940438-lincoln-stars)

Listen: Mixlr (mixlr.com/lincoln-stars)

Three Keys To The Game Presented By Nebraska Department Of Transportation

Key 1: Keep Up The Hot Start

- The 2024-25 Stars have matched the 2015-16 Stars for their second-best start in franchise history and their best start under head coach Rocky Russo in his four seasons at the helm. Lincoln's best ever start was a 10-0 opening to the 2012-13 season.

Key 2: Stay Unbeaten At Home

- The Stars are 4-0 at home to open this season and are the only unbeaten team on home ice left in the USHL. They have won six straight games at the Ice Box dating back to their final two regular-season home games last season. The last time that Lincoln won six straight home games prior to this current run was Oct. 8 - Nov. 23, 2022. Since Rocky Russo became head coach in 2021-22 the Stars are 59-29-5-1 in the Capital City in the regular season.

Key 3: Prove Yourself Against Your Conference

- The Stars are 8-1 but tonight is only their fourth game against a Western Conference opponent. Six of the next seven games are against in-conference opponents. Lincoln he already played 33-percent of its cross-conference schedule and has 12 more games remaining against Eastern Conference foes.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from October 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.