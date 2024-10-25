Stars Drop First Game In Over A Month

October 25, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Lincoln Stars overcame three deficits but could not do it a fourth time and fell to the Tri-City Storm, 5-3, on Friday night at the Ice Box.

Lincoln (8-2-0-0) suffered its first loss since Sep. 21 by surrendering three third-period goals. The two squads scored once apiece in each of the first two periods, but Tri-City (4-4-1-1) pulled ahead in the third for its second straight win.

Nolan Roed only needed 36 into the third period to score the third go-ahead goal for Tri-City but Kade Kohanski answered for Lincoln at the 7:25 mark. He intercepted a clearing attempt on the half wall far side and netted his first USHL goal immediately after. Ilia Morozov netted the eventual game-winner 1:25 later from the left-wing circle and then Artemi Nizameyev scored an empty-netter from center ice in the final minute of regulation to ice the game.

Ashton Dahms put the visitors on the board first with a wrist shot from the left circle 11:54 into the game. Dahms scored in his first game with the Storm after being acquired two days prior from Des Moines for defenseman Brandt Harper.

Caeden Herrington entered the evening tied for the USHL lead among defensemen with two goals and netted his third on a power-play late in the first to tie the game up. Herrington received a cross-ice pass and wristed it home from the far circle in the final minute of the first period to move into a tie for the team lead with his second power-play goal.

Shaun McEwen scored on an odd man rush at the 11:54 mark of the second to give the Storm their second lead of the games but Lincoln again had a response. The Stars only needed 1:45 after the McEwen tally to even the game up this time as it struck in the midst of a delayed penalty and a six-on-five sequence. Nik Young's one-timer from the blue line hit the far post but ricocheted perfectly to Gio DiGiulian backdoor at the near post for his third goal of the season.

The Stars face the Storm again on Saturday night, this time at the Viaero Center. The puck drops at 6:05 p.m.

