Arend Makes Commitment to Cornell University

Published on December 18, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque, IA - Fighting Saints forward and assistant captain Charlie Arend has announced his college commitment to the ECAC's Cornell University.

Arend is in his third season for the Fighting Saints, ranking 17th all-time with 136 games played. This season has been Arend's most productive offensively through 27 games, with his 20 points falling just three short of his career-high set over 55 games last season.

"We are really happy for Charlie to land a commitment to Cornell," said Head Coach Evan Dixon. "He is someone who drives our culture both on and off the ice and we know he will be ready to make that same impact at the next level."

This season, Arend has matched his career-high with nine goals so far. The forward has enjoyed an elevated role, especially on special teams. The Wilmette, Illinois native has three power-play goals so far, a career best.

Prior to the season, Arend was named to the Saints' leadership team alongside captain Teddy Merrill, and assistants Colin Frank and Michael Barron. All four players have over 100 games played for the Fighting Saints and have helped the team to two-straight appearances in the Eastern Conference Final.

Arend and the Fighting Saints entered the holiday break with a sweep over Lincoln last week and they will return to the ice on Dec. 27 against Green Bay.







