Stars Drop Friday Night Matchup with Fargo

November 8, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







The Lincoln Stars surrendered more than four goals in a game for only the second time this season and fell to the Fargo Force, 5-1, on Friday night at the Ice Box.

Fargo (9-4-0-1) moved a point behind Lincoln (10-5-0-0) in the standings Merrill Steenari scored twice and Reid Daavetilla recorded three assists for the Force. Matt Maltais scored Lincoln's lone goal for his third tally of the season.

Steenari got the scoring started with his first-of-two goals off a turnover behind the net and a shot from the goal line on the far side 1:21 into the game.

Lincoln answered back with a power-play tally when Maltais cleaned up the rebound after a one-timer from Etienne Lessard was turned aside at the 7:31 mark.

The Force went into the locker room in the lead thanks to a goal in the final minute of the opening frame. Luke Schelter tried to stuff the puck in near side but it came free in front of the net, hit off a skate and trickled through.

A high-sticking double minor on the Stars led to two Fargo goals 1:55 apart in the second period. Steenari added his second of the night eight seconds in to the power play and then Jordan Ronn added his seventh goal of the campaign eight seconds after the expiration of the power play.

Hayes Hundley netted his first of the season on a backdoor feed at 9:25 of the third third for the only goal of the frame.

The Stars face the Force again for Military Appreciation Night on Saturday at 6:05. Lincoln will be sporting military-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off on the BMW of Lincoln North Zone stage after the game with proceeds benefitting Herostock. Fans not bidding in the jersey auction can participate in a postgame skate on the ice. Tickets are available at at lincolnstars.com.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from November 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.