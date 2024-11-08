Gameday Preview

November 8, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







STARS vs. FORCE

When: Friday, Nov. 8 at 7:05 p.m.

Where: Ice Box

Tickets: lincolnstars.com

Watch: Flo Hockey (flohockey.tv/teams/7940438-lincoln-stars)

Listen: Mixlr (mixlr.com/lincoln-stars)

GAME NOTES

Three Keys To The Game Presented By Nebraska Department Of Transportation

Key 1: Dominate The Dot

- The Stars finished at 50-percent or better in the faceoff dot or better Wednesday for a fifth consecutive game. Lincoln has won 56.9-percent (159-of-279) of its draws in that span and has won 52.7-percent of faceoffs overall.

Key 2: Play from ahead

- Lincoln has trailed 10 different times in its previous fives games on the last in an eventual 4-2 win at Omaha. The Stars have not scored first in five of the last six games and are 3-3 in that span. Lincoln is 7-0 when scoring first but 3-4 when giving up the game's first goal.

Key 3: Blueline Production

- Stars defenseman Caeden Herrington leads all USHL blue-liners with four goals and three power-play goals. His third goal on the man advantage came last Saturday at the 6:16 mark of the second period at Omaha. Herrington has recorded a point in seven-of-12 games, is tied for seventh among USHL blueliners with eight points (4+4) and is third with a 16.7 shooting percentage.

