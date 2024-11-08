Lancers Fall in Overtime
November 8, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Omaha Lancers News Release
MUSKEGON, MI- The Omaha Lancers began their weekend series with the Muskegon Lumberjacks Friday Night in Muskegon, Michigan.
In the first, the Lancers came out sharp in the early going that eventually would help them draw first blood. Forward Hunter Ramos would receive a feed from David Deputy before Ramos would find nylon to put the Lancers up 1-0 going into the second period.
The middle frame would have much of the same throughout, however the lone goal this time would come from the 'Jacks. Forward Davis Borozinskis would knot up the game at one going into the third.
The third period would go back and forth between the two clubs before Muskegon would go out in front with defenseman Xavier Veilleux wristing one past Hendrickson to give the 'Jacks a 2-1 lead. Shortly thereafter, the Lancers would tie it back up with yet another goal coming from forward Hunter Ramos to make it 2-2. Eventually the two clubs would treat the Muskegon crowd to free hockey as they would go to overtime.
With just 19 seconds to go in the overtime Muskegon would find the back of the net with forward Drew Stewart to cap off a 3-2 overtime victory for the Muskegon Lumberjacks. The Lancers are back in action tomorrow night against the very same Muskegon Lumberjacks club. Puck drop is at 5:10 PM CST. You can catch the game on Mixlr or FloSports with the Voice of your Omaha Lancers Frank Zawrazky.
