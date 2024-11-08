Stampede Thundered by Storm

November 8, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux Falls Stampede News Release







Kearney, NE - The Stampede fell to the Tri-City Storm, 7-5, in the first game of their two-game series. Hunter Anderson earned a welcome back with three points in his return from the injured reserve and goaltender Carl Axelsson made his first start between the pipes in three weeks.

The first period saw five goals scored without any special teams play. The Stampede's struggle to get on the board first continued and Tri-City struck just 1:34 into the game. The Storm added another tally on a two-on-one breakaway, giving themselves a 2-0 lead. The Herd responded with a goal, 39 seconds later, on a one-timer from forward Ben Wilmott. Hunter Anderson, fresh off the injured reserve, tied the game with his second point of the night just two minutes later. Anderson tucked the puck under the crossbar after taking it out in front by himself. In the final minutes of the period, the Stampede gave up another goal to put themselves down, by a goal, at the end of the period.

The second period saw some of the same action. The Storm earned their fourth goal in the first five minutes of the period to hold a two-goal lead. At 6:42, the Stampede drew the first penalty of the night when the Storm were called for roughing. The Herd's struggles on the power play continued and they could not convert. The Storm took a 5-2 lead halfway through the period and Aiden Wright took over, in the net, for the Stampede. After the goal, the Stampede responded with a goal from Noah Urness. Urness scored top shelf after Ethan Wyttenbach stole the puck to keep it in the offensive zone and sent a backhanded pass to Urness. The goal had Stampede within two goals at the end of the second period.

Tri-City started the third period strong, again. They added a power-play tally just two minutes into the period to increase the Herd's deficit to three. The Stampede saw some solid chances before Reid Varkonyi earned the team's fourth goal of the night. Varkonyi found the back of the net after his first shot attempt was saved by the Tri-City goaltender. With under three minutes remaining in regulation, the Stampede pulled goaltender Aiden Wright to gain an extra attacker. With the extra attacker, the Stampede got within a goal when Hunter Anderson scored his second goal and third point in just his first game of the season. Tri-City responded quickly to the goal to seal a 7-5 win.

The Stampede outshot the Storm 34-28.

Carl Axelsson made his first start in net in three weeks. Axelsson was pulled from the net after thirty minutes of play. He made seven saves on twelve shots. He now holds a .837 save percentage. Aiden Wright took over in the net early in the second period. Wright made 14 saves on 16 shots. He has a record of 3-2-0-0 on the season and holds a .872 save percentage.

The Stampede will look for redemption tomorrow night as they finish their series with the Storm at 6:05 pm. They will return to the PREMIER Center on Tuesday for a 7:05 pm matchup against the Sioux City Musketeers. On Saturday, November 16th, the organization will hold its annual Military Appreciation Night thanks to Royal River Casino and Hotel. All veterans and active-duty service members can receive free tickets by stopping by the Stampede office, located at 1111 N. Lake Ave, and showing their military ID. On November 16th, the first 1,000 fans will receive a camo Stampede hat. The Herd will also wear special military jerseys that will be raffled off throughout the game and proceeds will benefit the Veterans Community Project and Warriors Never Give Up. Tickets to both games can be purchased here or by calling the Stampede office at 605.275.4625.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from November 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.