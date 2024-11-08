Steel Ghosted by Phantoms

November 8, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







YOUNGSTOWN, OH - After allowing four goals in the game's first 14 minutes, the Chicago Steel (6-9-1-0, 13 pts.) could not overcome the early deficit as the Youngstown Phantoms (6-7-0-0, 12 pts.) cruised to their first victory over the Steel this season, a 7-2 win at Covelli Centre Friday night.

Ben Yurchuk scored his first goal of the season for Chicago in the second period and Ashton Schultz tallied his fourth score while extending his goal streak to three games and point streak to four.

Goaltender Louka Cloutier made 18 saves through two periods before Jack Parsons entered to stop 12 shots in the third period.

Just over one minute into action, Arseni Marchenko nearly put the Steel in front on an excellent look from below the right faceoff circle but was stonewalled by Phantoms goaltender Melvin Strahl.

Youngstown took complete control of the game after the Chicago near miss with four goals in under nine minutes.

The Phantoms opened the scoring at the five-minute mark as Landan Resendes ripped a wrist shot from just above the circles through a screen while on the power play to give the home team the head start.

Five minutes later, Kuzma Voronin was aggressive on the forecheck and created a turnover inside Chicago's zone while the Steel were breaking out. After the forced turnover, Voronin skated up the right wing and snapped a shot from below the right circle to make it a 2-0 lead.

Youngstown continued to exhaust the Steel in their own zone and win puck battles when Coleson Hanrahan scored his first goal of the season on a wrist shot off a great feed from Jack Hextall that made it 3-0.

Just over one minute later, Voronin blindly threw a centering pass from the right half wall that found Kade Stengrim in front of the net who deposited his second goal of the year to give the home team a 4-0 lead.

The scoring simmered down for most of the middle frame, but Youngstown eventually picked it up again at 12:52 when Stengrim deflected a shot from the left half wall for his second goal of the game to make it 5-0.

Chicago finally broke through with its first score of the contest late in the second period when Luke Goukler escaped defenders and threw a pass towards the crease that Yurchuk deflected past Strahl for his first goal of the year.

The Phantoms got the goal back almost immediately as Jakub Hes scored on a beautiful cross-ice feed from Voronin just 23 seconds later.

Not going down easy, the Steel responded two minutes later after getting a fortuitous bounce when Schultz released a snap shot from between the circles that trampolined off of Strahl's blocker and high into the air before tumbling back down off a Phantom and into the back of the net.

Parsons entered the goal crease for the Steel to start the third period.

The Phantoms added another goal with their relentless forecheck. After winning a board battle below the icing line, Michael Mesic skated in and got two shots away before capitalizing on the rebound to cap off the seven-goal outburst.

The Steel will close out the weekend against the Phantoms on Saturday, November 9 at 5:05 pm CT.

Chicago will return home on Friday, November 15 at 7:05 pm to host the Lincoln Stars for Sensory Friendly Night presented by Rising Lights Project and Laura Henrikson - Realtor. The night will feature accommodations for those with disabilities that make it difficult to attend sporting events, such as no goal horn, lower volume music, a sensory room, and more.

November 15 is also a Lou Malnati's Family Pack game, where fans can get four tickets, four hot dogs, four chips, four sodas or water, four Chuck-A-Pucks, and two Lou Malnati personal pizza coupons for just $60.

The Steel will cap off next weekend on Saturday, November 16 at 7:05 pm against Lincoln on "STANLEY" Cup Night, where they will pay homage to the Stanley Cup... no, not the best trophy in sports...the viral sensation and must-have thirst-quenching STANLEY cups. The first 500 fans will receive a Steel Straw Topper.

All Steel tickets are digital, and fans are encouraged to purchase online in advance at ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.

Season ticket plans are on sale now, starting at just 5 games for $50. Season ticket plans are built on flexibility as fans have the option of choosing their own games throughout the season with multiple benefits including season ticket gifts and special events.

Group tickets and experiences, suites and other premium areas, including the Coors Light Chill Zone and Ice Side Tables, are also on sale now.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL.

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

Saturday, November 9 at Youngstown Phantoms (5:05 pm CT) Friday, November 15 vs. Lincoln Stars (7:05 pm CT) | Sensory-Friendly Night presented by Rising Lights Project and Laura Henrikson - Realtor | Lou Malnati's Family Pack Game Saturday, November 16 vs. Lincoln Stars (7:05 pm CT) | STANLEY Cup Night with Straw Topper Giveaway (first 500 fans)

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from November 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.