Hawks Ride Sizzling Start

November 8, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







The Waterloo Black Hawks scored their quickest goal of the season Friday, then added to it on the way to a 6-4 road win against the Sioux City Musketeers at Tyson Events Center.

The victory and a Lincoln Stars loss moved the Hawks into a tie for first place in the United States Hockey League Western Conference. Waterloo also halted a three-game road winless streak.

Just 48 seconds into the first period, Reid Morich chased a puck to the end wall and dropped it to the edge of the crease. JJ Monteiro was waiting to bang in a chance from close range.

Kaeden Hawkins followed up at 3:18. He pounced on the rebound of a Dylan Compton blast, putting home the second-chance goal.

The Hawks also made the most of the period's only power play at 16:18. Compton found Brendan McMorrow moving through the left circle; Waterloo's top goal-scorer leaned into his chance and hit the net.

Sioux City broke through for a power play goal at 5:47 of the second. Gavin Garry was cutting across the slot and redirected a feed coming out of the corner from Giacomo Martino.

The Hawks had consecutive fruitless power plays but still notched the next goal at 16:10. Gaining control after a defensive zone faceoff, Teddy Townsend sped up left wing two-on-one. He waited until the last possible moment before feeding Jackson Nevers, who slammed the puck into an open side.

Olivers Murnieks notched the last goal of the period for Sioux City. Receiving a pass and making a quick move to his backhand, Murnieks was able to lift his shot over Daniel Moor's glove.

At 2:08 of the third period, Landon Nycz pushed the lead back to three with the goal that proved to be the game-winner. Samuel Urban stopped Nycz's first try, but the defenseman collected his own rebound and slipped in a low chance.

That goal kept Waterloo in front when Sioux City went to a five-minute power play. Garry and Murnieks each scored their second goals of the game at 4:25 and 8:01 respectively. Garry hit the net from the slot, and Murnieks capitalized on a rebound.

Each team had one more power play, but the 5-4 score held until there were 43.2 seconds remaining. The puck popped up into the air and landed at center. Sioux City had lifted Urban, so when it came down in front of Bradley Walker, there was nothing between him and the open net.

Waterloo outshot the Musketeers 31-21. Friday's offensive effort was the third time Waterloo has reached the six-goal threshold this season.

The Hawks and Musketeers meet again on Saturday in Sioux City starting at 6:05 p.m.

Waterloo 3 1 2 - 6

Sioux City 0 2 2 - 4

1st Period-1, Waterloo, Monteiro 2 (Morich, Walker), 0:48. 2, Waterloo, Hawkins 6 (Walker, Compton), 3:18. 3, Waterloo, McMorrow 8 (Compton, Monteiro), 16:18 (PP). Penalties-Keefe Sc (roughing), 15:41.

2nd Period-4, Sioux City, Garry 4 (Gunderson, Martino), 5:47 (PP). 5, Waterloo, Nevers 2 (Townsend), 16:10. 6, Sioux City, Murnieks 7 (Klepov, Delaney), 18:15. Penalties-Brady Wat (diving/embellishment), 0:38; Garry Sc (roughing), 1:18; Walker Wat (kneeing), 4:21; Stupka Sc (head contact), 7:56; Urban Sc (roughing), 10:32.

3rd Period-7, Waterloo, Nycz 4 (Schultz, Huck), 2:08. 8, Sioux City, Murnieks 8 (Garry, Martino), 4:25 (PP). 9, Sioux City, Garry 5 (Gunderson, Martino), 8:01 (PP). 10, Waterloo, Walker 2 (McMorrow), 19:16 (EN). Penalties-Hawkins Wat (major-spearing, game misconduct), 3:05; Schultz Wat (slashing), 10:44; Martino Sc (holding), 14:31.

Shots on Goal-Waterloo 12-14-5-31. Sioux City 4-9-8-21.

Power Play Opportunities-Waterloo 1 / 5; Sioux City 3 / 5.

Goalies-Waterloo, Moor 3-0-1-1 (21 shots-17 saves). Sioux City, Urban 7-3-0-0 (30 shots-25 saves).

