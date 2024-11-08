Fighting Five: Saints Host Gamblers to Open Series

November 8, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







DUBUQUE, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (11-3-0-0, 22 pts) host the Green Bay Gamblers (5-6-1-0, 11 pts) on Friday night to begin a weekend series.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Conference Clash

The Saints host the Gamblers for just their second multi-game weekend against an Eastern Conference opponent this season. The Saints are 3-0 against Eastern Conference opponents in total this season.

All three previous conference games for Dubuque have been played at home. The Fighting Saints defeated Chicago on Oct. 4 and swept the USA U17s on Oct. 25 and 26.

2. Cornforth Connects

Gavin Cornforth scored in both games of last weekend's road sweep for the Fighting Saints, including the game-winner on Friday in Lincoln. The third-year Saint is tied for the team lead with 11 points and six goals this season.

Cornforth's big weekend ended his longest point-drought of the season which stood at three games before he scored the winner against the Stars.

3. Big Blockers

Jan Špunar and Liam Beerman have been stellar for Dubuque, logging a .916 team save percentage. Špunar is tied for second in the USHL at .929, while Beerman has posted a .908 in five games.

The Fighting Saints have allowed nine total goals over their last six contests. In that stretch, the Saints have outscored their opponents by 15 goals.

4. Defend Dubuque

The Fighting Saints are 5-1-0-0 at ImOn Arena this season, outscoring their visitors 20-13 in those six games.

Overall since 2010, the Fighting Saints have a 263-114-17-23 record at ImOn Arena. Over 417 home games in Dubuque, the Saints have a .679 points percentage.

5. Green Bay Way

The Saints take on the Gamblers for the first two of four total meetings this season. This season, Green Bay has struggled to score at even strength, scoring nine of its 29 total goals on the power play.

The Gamblers have the second-most efficient power play in the USHSL at 25.7% and scored three power-play goals in a 4-3 overtime win over Chicago last Saturday.

Friday's game begins at 7:05 p.m. CST at ImOn Arena and tickets can be purchased here. The game can be found on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from November 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.