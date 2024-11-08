Saints' Win Streak Ends in Tight Loss to Gamblers

November 8, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

DUBUQUE, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (11-4-0-0, 22 pts) dropped Friday's game 2-1 to the Green Bay Gamblers (6-6-1-0, 13 pts) at ImOn Arena.

Just 2:34 into the first period, Lucas Van Vliet was called for a major penalty for boarding and Dubuque's league-best penalty kill faced its only chance of the night. Just 16 seconds later, Green Bay's Eastern Conference-leading power play converted with Vasily Zelenov's third of the season. Dubuque killed the final 4:44 of the penalty, but trailed 1-0 and lost Van Vliet for the night.

Dubuque came out firing in the second period launching 17 shots in the middle frame. At the 9:00 mark of the second, Josh Giuliani fired a wrist shot past Gavin Moffatt to tie the game. Ritter Coombs assisted for Giuliani's fourth of the season and the Saints headed to the third level with the Gamblers.

Early in the third, Coombs and Green Bay's Nick Knutson lined up for a fight and were separated before engaging. Each player was called for a delay of game minor and Green Bay took advantage in the ensuing 4-on-4 stretch. Will Zellers and Aidan Park combined to set up Lukas Peterson's first goal of the season on a tap-in past Jan Špunar. Green Bay's lead held for the final 16:14 of regulation.

Dubuque fired off multiple chances in the final minutes of the game, but Moffatt stood tall and stopped all of them. He ended the night with 29 saves on 30 shots. Špunar was solid as well for the Saints, making 25 saves on 27 shots in just his second loss of the season.

The Saints could not convert in three power-play chances on Friday night, dropping the contest to Green Bay.

Dubuque hosts the Gamblers once more on Saturday night to finish the weekend series.

