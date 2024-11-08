Stewart Nets OT Winner. Sends Fans Home Happy with 3-2 (OT) Win Over Omaha

November 8, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







MUSKEGON, MI - After scoring a hat trick in his first home game at Trinity Health Arena, Drew Stewart (Minnetonka, MN) scored his latest goal on home ice to give the Muskegon Lumberjacks (8-3-2-1, 19pts.) a 3-2 overtime win over the visiting Omaha Lancers (5-8-2-0, 12pts.) on Friday night.

It was the goalies that decided the outcome of the game on Friday night in what turned out to be a good ole fashion goaltending duel. The Lumberjacks opted to go with the hot hand in Stephen Peck (New York, NY) (4-1-1-1), the reigning USHL Goalie of the Week (week 8). Omaha meanwhile started Kam Hendrickson (3-3-2-0) who earned the honor back in week 6.

Scoring was opened in the first period by the Lancers at the 15:40 mark after a back and forth start to the game. David Deputy used his speed to ignite a 2-on-1 rush into the offensive zone. His speedy line mate Hunter Ramos joined the rush and flew to the back door where he received a pass from Deputy. Ramos caught the pass on his forehand and looked as if he was going to slid the puck to his backhand has he moved across the crease, but instead lifted a shot over Peck's shoulder for his third goal of the game.

The next goal didn't come until the final minute of the second period. Hendrickson had been perfect throughout the entirety of the first 39 minutes, but a dump into the offensive zone by the Jacks led him behind the net to play the puck. Carter Sanderson (Pierre, SD) quickly collapsed on Hendrickson and stole the puck before sliding a pass to the top of the crease for Davis Borozinskis (Liepaja, LAT). With the whole net to shoot at it was never a doubt for Borozinskis to tie the game with his fourth goal of the season.

Both teams were able to find the back of the net in the third period leading to a sudden death overtime period. First, the Lumberjacks struck at the 5:58 mark of the final frame. A clearing attempt from the Lancers saw the puck land on Xavier Veilleux's (L'Ancienne-Lorrette, QC, CAN) stick at center ice. Veilleux worked his way into the offensive zone up the middle of the ice and fired a shot under Hendrickson's glove for his first goal of the season and to give the Jacks a 2-1 lead.

Then, just under four minutes later at the 9:19 mark Ramos scored his second goal of the game, fourth of the season after depositing a rebound to the back of the net. Noah Jones ripped a slap shot from the far side of the blue line that was turned aside by Peck but produced a juicy rebound in the low slot. Ramos jumped on the puck and fired a shot of his own that went off Peck's chest and to the back of the net.

Overtime was thrilling. Both teams pushed the pace and created high scoring chances throughout the extra frame. The Lumberjacks would be the ones to earn the extra point though when Stewart buried the game winner with just :19 seconds left in the five-minute period.

Danny Klaers (Minnetrista, MN) sent a stretch pass from below his own goal line up the near side boards to Chase Stefanek (Yorba Linda, CA). As he caught the pass, Stefanek started moving towards the Omaha goal leading a 2-on-1 rush with Stewart down the ice. Stefanek fed a perfect pass across the crease to Stewart who redirected it to the back of the net.

Peck earned the win on his record with 27 saves on 29 shots against. Despite earning the overtime loss Henrickson put together an impressive stat line with 32 saves on 35 shots sent his way by the Lumberjacks.

The two teams close the two game weekend series tomorrow night at 6 p.m. The Jacks will wear special Military Appreciation jerseys that will be auctioned off in person following the conclusion of the game. Tickets can be purchased by visiting muskegonlumberjacks.com or the Box Office located inside the VanDyke Mortgage Convention Center starting at 12 p.m.

