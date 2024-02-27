Stars Defeat Gulls in Series Opener

February 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, defeated the San Diego Gulls 3-1 in a series opener on Tuesday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Antonio Stranges put Texas on the board first 8:49 into the opening when he wristed a shot underneath Tomas Suchanek while cutting across the slot. The Stars carried the 1-0 advantage into the first intermission while also leading 9-7 in shots on goal.

The second period saw San Diego's Nikita Nesterenko beat Matt Murray by making a move to his forehand on a breakaway at 4:26 to tie the game 1-1. Then at 13:05, Keaton Mastrodonato followed up on a rebound near the top of the crease to give Texas a 2-1 lead with his third goal of the season. After 40 minutes of action, the Stars led 2-1 while grasping an 18-13 lead in shots.

Mavrik Bourque iced the game by scoring an empty-net goal from Texas' end of the ice with 20 seconds remaining in regulation to seal a 3-1 victory for the Stars.

Earning the win in goal, Murray improved to 12-10-2 on the season after turning aside 17 of the 18 shots he faced. Suchanek came down with the loss to fall to 11-4-3 after surrendering two goals on 30 shots.

Texas closes out the two-game series against San Diego with a 7:00 p.m. face-off on Wednesday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.