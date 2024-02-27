IceHogs Recall Kale Howarth from Indy

February 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Rockford IceHogs announced today that the team has recalled forward Kale Howarth from the Indy Fuel of the ECHL.

Howarth, 26, posted a goal and an assist through three games with the Fuel since returning from a wrist injury sustained with Rockford in January. The forward has six points (4G, 2A) in eight ECHL games with Indy this season. Howarth has appeared in five games with Rockford this season and has recorded one assist.

The IceHogs play next on Friday, Mar. 1 against the Milwaukee Admirals at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.