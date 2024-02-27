Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Bennett MacArthur from Syracuse Crunch to Allen Americans

February 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Bennett MacArthur from the Syracuse Crunch to the Allen Americans of the ECHL, Crunch General Manager Stacy Roest announced today. Additionally, the Crunch have signed defenseman Cole Moberg to a professional tryout contract.

MacArthur, 23, has played in two games with the Crunch this season. He has also skated in 21 games with the Americans, tallying six goals and 11 assists, and 12 games with the Orlando Solar Bears posting three points (1g, 2a). Last season, the 5-foot-11, 199-pound forward played in four games for the Crunch and 53 games with the Solar Bears recording 10 goals and 18 assists.

MacArthur was signed to a three-year, entry-level contract by the Lightning on March 1, 2022.

Moberg, 23, has played in three games with the Crunch this season. He has also skated in 44 games with the Florida Everblades tallying eight assists. Last year, the 6-foot-3, 187-pound blueliner appeared in 67 games with Florida amassing 16 points (5g, 11a) and a plus-13 rating. Moberg has played in 56 career AHL games with the Crunch, San Jose Barracuda and Rockford Ice Hogs since 2020 totaling 15 points (3g, 12a).

Moberg was selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the seventh round, 194th overall, at the 2019 NHL Draft.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.