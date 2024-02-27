Reign Sign Defender Luke Rowe

February 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







ONTARIO, Calif. - The Ontario Reign announced Tuesday that the team has signed defenseman Luke Rowe to an AHL contract for the remainder of the 2023-24 season. The blueliner joins the Reign after recently completing his senior season in the NCAA at Air Force.

Rowe, 25, totaled 29 points in 35 games with the Falcons this season on six goals and 23 assists. His point total currently ranks ninth in the country among defenders, while his assist number is 10th. This season, Rowe is second on the Falcons in assists and third in overall scoring, shots on goal (98) and power play goals (4).

The Succasunna, N.J. native appeared in 125 career games with Air Force during four seasons from 2019-2024, totaling 74 points on 21 goals and 53 assists while spending his last three campaigns as the team's captain.

As a junior during 2022-23, Rowe earned second-team all-Atlantic Hockey honors while tying for second on the team in scoring with 24 points on seven goals and 17 assists. At the end of the team's 2021-22 and 2022-23 years, Rowe was named the team's Defensive Player of the Year and was honored with the school's Vic Heyliger Award for his dedication, character leadership and work ethic.

Rowe is expected to wear No. 41 with Ontario. The Reign return to action Tuesday night when they host the San Jose Barracuda at Toyota Arena beginning at 7 p.m.

Tickets for all Reign home games are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.