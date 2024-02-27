'Learning from the Best'

Cole Schwindt is red hot.

Schwindt has notched five goals in his last four games - including two powerplay tallies and a game-winner - since returning from his NHL callup on Feb.15.

He has looked confident, to say the least, following his time with the Flames.

"Learning from the best," explained Schwindt. "Just getting to go up there and be in that mindset, seeing how they prepare and how they play and just bringing that with me back here.

"Just trying to get myself into the right spot to score goals and help the team win."

Notably, Schwindt has faced the Manitoba Moose in three of four games on his recent scoring streak.

He has 10 points (7g,3a) in seven games against the Moose this season; last season he notched six points (5g,1a) in four games against Manitoba.

Something in the water in Winnipeg?

"I don't know," he chuckled. "Hopefully I can figure it out and then take it into other teams, not just the Moose, but for whatever reason it's been working against them."

There may not be a magic elixir for success, but Schwindt's positive energy and enthusiastic approach with his teammates - especially at practice - has no doubt influenced his overall game.

"These guys are all my brothers and I love playing with them and love being around them," Schwindt explained.

"Taking what I learned (in the NHL) and coming back into an atmosphere that I love to be in made the transition easy and I was just pumped to get back on the ice with these guys and compete with them again."

The Wranglers host the Colorado Eagles for two big games at the Scotiabank Saddledome this weekend. (GET TICKETS)

Colorado (63 Pts.) sits second in the Pacific Division standings, three points ahead of Calgary (60 Pts.), which means both games this weekend could have big implications on the overall playoff picture.

Schwindt expects the group to have a response against the Eagles after suffering a third period setback in their last outing against the Moose on Feb. 24.

"All of us weren't happy with the way the weekend ended in Manitoba," he said. "We all know that to be a winning team and be a good playoff team we can't give up the number of goals we gave up in the third (period).

"We'll get a couple good practices in and be ready for the weekend."

