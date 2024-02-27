Bobby Brink Recalled to Flyers

Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have recalled right wing Bobby Brink from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms according to General Manager Daniel Briere. Additionally, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms have recalled from loan forward Alex Kile from the Maine Mariners.

Brink, 22, scored six goals with five assists for 11 points for the Phantoms since joining on January 26. He also has seven goals with 11 assists for 18 points in 38 games played with Philadelphia. Last year with Lehigh Valley, Brink joined the team in January following his recovery from hip surgery and played in 41 games scoring 12-16-28.

Brink played 10 games with Philadelphia in 2021-22 for a combined total of 48 games in the NHL.

The Minnetonka, Minnesota native won an NCAA title in the Frozen Four with the University of Denver in 2022 and led the nation in scoring with 14-43-57 in just 41 games with the Pioneers. The 5-foot-8 forward with a right-handed shot was a Round 2 selection (#34 overall) of the Flyers in 2019.

Kile, 29, has thrived with the Mariners this season scoring 28-31-49 in just 38 players. He is second in the ECHL in goals and is third in points. Kile is also the leading scorer in Maine Mariners franchise history since beginning with the team as the first player signed by then-GM Daniel Briere in 2018 having played 174 games for Maine scoring 81-85-185 over parts of five seasons.

The University of Michigan product has played in three games with the Phantoms this season from January 31 through February 2 and has played in 49 career games with the Phantoms over the last three seasons scoring six goals with five assists for 11 points. He was the #1 Star of the Game for the Phantoms on February 18, 2023 when he scored a pair of go-ahead goals in the third period as part of a 4-3 comeback win against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Kile has played in 100 career games in the AHL mostly with Rochester and Lehigh Valley where he has scored 14-8-22. The 6-0 tall, left-handed shooting left wing has also seen action in 289 games in the ECHL with Maine, Florida and Cincinnati scoring 121-143-264 for combined totals at the professional level of 389 games with 135 goals, 151 assists and 288 points.

Lehigh Valley concludes its four-game road stretch on Friday, March 1 at the Utica Comets.

The Phantoms return to PPL Center on Saturday, March 2 against the Bridgeport Islanders on Hockey is for Everyone Night and then host the Hershey Bears on Sunday, March 3 at 3:05 p.m. on meLVin's Birthday!

UPCOMING

Friday, March 1 (7:05) - Phantoms at Utica Comets

Saturday, March 2 (7:05) vs. Bridgeport Islanders-Hockey is for Everyone, SNHL ft. DJ Brad Scott

Sunday, March 3 (3:05) vs. Hershey Bears-meLVin's Birthday, Post-game skate with players presented by NJM Insurance, Faith Night

Friday, March 9 (7:05) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins - Berks Dollar Dogs

