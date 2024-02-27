Thunderbirds Recall F Brayden Guy from Reading
February 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that they have recalled forward Brayden Guy from the Reading Royals of the ECHL.
Guy, 22, is in his second professional season, having played in 95 ECHL games with the Orlando Solar Bears and Royals. In those games, he has contributed 20 goals and 20 assists for 40 points.
A native of Brampton, Ont., Guy played his junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey League with the Sarnia Sting and Guelph Storm, where he totaled 121 points (68g, 53a).
The T-Birds' are back on the ice Friday in Providence as they tangle with the Bruins at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Springfield returns home on Saturday when they host the Laval Rocket at 7:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center.
Fans can reserve seats for Thunderbirds hockey action throughout the 2023-24 season by calling (413)-739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
