Condors Home for Three this Week
February 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Condors are home for three games this week as they continue their push towards the playoffs! Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. is a Wings & Craft Beer Wednesday with three JUMBO wings just $5 and $5 draft craft beer through the end of the second intermission.
Friday is a $2 Beer Friday with Bud Light and Michelob Ultra just $2 through the end of the first intermission.
Saturday we honor all first responders on First Responders Night presented by Energy 95.3 FM. Come early for the annual Guns N Hoses game at 2 p.m. pitting law enforcement against emergency and fire personnel. Then, at the game, see all sorts of emergency vehicles and even a K-9 demonstration!
