Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Spring Break Trip

February 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Upcoming Games On Road Trip (All Times MST)

Wednesday, February 28, Tucson @ Bakersfield, 7:30 p.m.

(Live Watch Party at Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers)

Friday, March 1, Tucson @ Henderson, 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 2 Tucson @ Henderson, 8:00 p.m.

Marching on:

The Roadrunners begin a three-game road trip to finish off February and begin the new month of March with game three of a three-game miniseries against Bakersfield on Wednesday, February 28 and two versus the Henderson Silver Knights on Friday, March 1 and Saturday, March 2. It's the start of a very busy Month for the Roadrunners, who have 14 games in 31 days, the most games in a span of a month this season. This includes five midweek games on Tuesday, March 5 and Wednesday, March 6 vs. the Calgary Wranglers, Tuesday, March 11 and Wednesday, March 13 vs. Henderson and a season series finale against the Ontario Reign on Wednesday, March 21. In March of last season, it was a big month for Tucson as they were in six overtime games out of the 12 total matchups the team had; going 7-3-2-0 in the month to help in their late season playoff push.

Fight Till The Last Horn:

The Roadrunners finished a four-game home stand with two games against the Bakersfield Condors on Friday, February 23 and Saturday, February 24. Though Tucson lost both games in regulation, the team fought till the very end in both games; almost erasing a third period two-goal deficit in the final seconds of the game in Friday's 3-2 loss and nearly erasing a 3-0 deficit in the third period with two goals and a season high 20 shots on net for the period on Saturday's 3-2 loss. In the last 12 games, 10 of them have ended in one goal fashion for the Roadrunners in which they are 6-3-1-0. The 3-2 scores have also been a main staple for the team as they have had three-straight games in which the score ends 3-2 including two-straight against the Condors on Friday and Saturday. Despite the two losses to Bakersfield, the Roadrunners still have an 18-5-2-1 record in 26 one-goal games and a 9-2-1-1 record in 13 games where the score is 3-2.

Holy Koly Moly:

Defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok missed 32-straight games for the Roadrunners after suffering an injury with the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday, November 25 versus the Vegas Golden Knights. With his return to the lineup coming after the All-Star Break on Friday, February 9 against the Iowa Wild, Kolyachonok has slowly gotten back to his grove with the recent series against Bakersfield. In the two matchups, Kolyachonok scored three goals, all on special teams. These came from a shorthanded and power-play goal on Friday and a power-play goal on Saturday. Friday, he became the 10th Roadrunner this season to have at least two goals in a game and the first defenseman on the team to score two goals or more on the squad. With his current onslaught of goals, Kolyachonok is already second on the team with goals from a defenseman (5), despite playing in just 17 games.

Special Team Gems:

In addition to Kolyachonok's three goals last week, the Roadrunners have seven power-play goals and nine total special teams goals in the last nine games. This includes two-shorthanded goals the Roadrunners scored in that span from Austin Poganski on Friday, February 2 against San Diego and Kolyachonok on Saturday versus Bakersfield. Tucson's six shorthanded goals this season is tied for fourth in the AHL. Austin Poganski leads the Roadrunners with three shorthanded points (2 goals, 1 assist) and is second on the team in total special teams points with 11 (6 goals, 5 assists). Overall, in the first 20 games of 2024, Tucson is 13-for-71 (18.3%) on the power-play and 66-for-81 (81.4%) on the penalty-kill.

When They Return Home:

After the road trip, Tucson returns home for a midweek two-game series vs. the Calgary Wranglers on Tuesday, March 5 and Wednesday, March 6. CLICK HERE to join the team for Ladies Night on Tuesday that includes a game ticket, pregame hors d'oeuvres and a pregame Q and A with a Roadrunners player. In addition, half priced tickets in select sections at Tucson Arena Box Office and $2 Soft Drinks and $2 Popcorn at TCC Concession Stands will be offered. On Wednesday kids under 12 are admitted free with a paying adult at the Tucson Arena Box Office. Also, join the Roadrunners at Barrio Brewing before and after every Wednesday home game for dollar off pints with proof of Roadrunners ticket, prizes, giveaways, and more.

We'll Do It Live:

Tucson Roadrunners Happy Hour airs every Tuesday at 5 p.m. on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app, with a podcast version also available after each episode on the iHeartRadio app. This week "Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny, with Kim Cota Robles Brett Fera were joined by Roadrunners Equipment Manager Eric Bechtol. In addition, the latest edition of the Tucson Roadrunners Insider Podcast dropped Sunday afternoon after Tucson's two games against the Bakersfield Condors as Adrian and Jonathon Schaffer recap Hockey Day In Southern Arizona where they have a conversation with Shane Doan. They also hear from Head Coach Steve Potvin, Captain Steven Kampfer and Vladislav Kolyachonok as Tucson now faces Bakersfield for the third straight time on Wednesday.

