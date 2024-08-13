Stampeders Release Tate
August 13, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders News Release
The Calgary Stampeders have released American offensive lineman Trevon Tate.
Tate, who signed with the Stampeders in February after stints with Hamilton, Ottawa and Toronto, played four games with Calgary this season.
The Stamps return to action on Thursday when they play host to the Ottawa Redblacks. Kickoff at McMahon Stadium is 7 p.m. MDT.
Check out the Calgary Stampeders Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from August 13, 2024
- Stanback & Williams Earn Honour Roll Recognition for Second Time in Three Games - B.C. Lions
- Elks Ink Defensive Back Jeremie Dominique - Edmonton Elks
- Stampeders Release Tate - Calgary Stampeders
- CFL Honour Roll: Week 10 - Oakman Earns Player of the Week - CFL
- Roughriders Sign Canadian Linebacker Zach Philion - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- 2022 Most Outstanding Canadian Nathan Rourke Returns to BC Lions - B.C. Lions
- Alston Released - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Stamps Square off with Redblacks - Calgary Stampeders
- CFL Takes to the Skies with WestJet - CFL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Calgary Stampeders Stories
- Stampeders Release Tate
- Stamps Square off with Redblacks
- Stamps Make Their Way to T.O.
- Marken Makes Mark in Stamps' Week 9 Win
- Stamps Face Argos on Heritage Night