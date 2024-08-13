Stampeders Release Tate

August 13, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders have released American offensive lineman Trevon Tate.

Tate, who signed with the Stampeders in February after stints with Hamilton, Ottawa and Toronto, played four games with Calgary this season.

The Stamps return to action on Thursday when they play host to the Ottawa Redblacks. Kickoff at McMahon Stadium is 7 p.m. MDT.

