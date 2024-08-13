CFL Takes to the Skies with WestJet

TORONTO - Today, the Canadian Football League (CFL) and WestJet announced a new partnership which will see the Canadian carrier exclusively fly teams across the country throughout the post-season and to the nation's largest single-day sporting event - the Grey Cup. WestJet will also serve as a Gold partner for the 2024 Grey Cup Festival.

This partnership with the league builds upon WestJet's long history of supporting the CFL as the Official Airline of the BC Lions, the Calgary Stampeders and the Saskatchewan Roughriders. In addition, WestJet is the title sponsor for Touchdown Pacific on Saturday, August 31, when the Ottawa REDBLACKS take on the BC Lions at Royal Athletic Park in Victoria, British Columbia.

"We're thrilled to have WestJet by our side to not only deliver our teams to their destinations, but to shine an even brighter spotlight on the best time of the year in our sport - the Grey Cup Playoffs," said Tyler Keenan, the CFL's Chief Revenue Officer. "We're so inspired by how WestJet has transformed the Canadian travel landscape, and we know they will be a terrific partner to bring our fans closer to the game."

With 37 destinations across Canada, WestJet's commitment to connecting guests to what matters most through friendly and affordable air travel, is reflected in the new CFL partnership. The airline and the league together will help deliver new and exciting experiences for WestJet guests, CFL teams and fans alike.

"WestJet is proud to deepen its commitment to the CFL as the league's official airline, reinforcing our dedication to supporting its growth and engaging passionate fans nationwide," said Jeff Hagen, Vice-President of Commercial Development & Strategic Partnerships. "From the air to the field, we look forward to this enhanced partnership taking flight and connecting more Canadians from coast to coast to thrilling CFL action."

As the season unfolds, the league and WestJet will continue to explore opportunities for fans to join in the action to celebrate the two iconic Canadian brands coming together.

