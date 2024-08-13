CFL Honour Roll: Week 10 - Oakman Earns Player of the Week
August 13, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release
TORONTO - Shawn Oakman, Taylor Powell and the Toronto Argonauts' offensive line are at the head of the class for Week 10 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).
PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades - a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.
Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups, including the newly added Returner, will form the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Kickers, punters and returners do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.
CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 10: OFFENCE
QB | Taylor Powell | Hamilton Tiger-Cats | HAM 23 - MTL 33
PFF Player Grade: 86.7
30-for-38 passing for second career game with 30+ completions
319 passing yards - first 300+ yard game of 2024 and third of CFL career
Two passing touchdowns to zero interceptions
Five rushes for a personal best 52 yards
120.4 efficiency rating
CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 10: DEFENCE
DL | Shawn Oakman | Edmonton Elks | BC 16 - EDM 33
PFF Player Grade: 91.2
32 total defensive snaps
Three defensive tackles
Second sack of the season resulted in a loss of 13 yards
First forced fumble of 2024; third of CFL career
91.3 Grade on 22 pass rush snaps
CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 10: OFFENSIVE LINE
Toronto Argonauts | CGY 25 - TOR 39
PFF unit grade: 77.9
Top-3 performers
Peter Nicastro | 76.2
Ryan Hunter | 73.1
Isiah Cage | 71.3
CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-WEEK 10
(POS | Name | Team | Grade)
QB | Taylor Powell | Hamilton | 86.7
RB | William Stanback | BC | 73.2
REC | Tevin Jones | Edmonton | 86.1
OL | Martez Ivey | Edmonton | 78.6
DL | Shawn Oakman | Edmonton | 91.2
LB | Darnell Sankey | Montreal | 90.7
DB | DaShaun Amos | Toronto | 89.4
RET | Terry Williams | BC | 71.3
K/P | Brett Lauther | Saskatchewan | 79.2
ST | Kerfalla Exumé | Toronto | 91.8
2024 TOP GRADES (OFF/DEF)
(Grade | Week | POS | Name | Team)
94.6 | W2 | QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | BC
94.0 | W1 | QB | Jake Maier | Calgary
93.6 | W5 | QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | BC
93.0 | W3 | QB | McLeod Bethel-Thompson | Edmonton
92.7 | W9 | DB | Royce Metchie | Toronto
92.5 | W1 | DL | Jared Brinkman | Toronto
92.0 | W3 | QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | BC
91.6 | W1 | QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan
91.2 | W10 | Shawn Oakman | Edmonton
90.8 | W3 | OL | Dejon Allen | Toronto
