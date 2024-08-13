Roughriders Sign Canadian Linebacker Zach Philion
August 13, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National linebacker Zach Philion.
Philion (6'1-225) was selected in the seventh round, 58th overall, of CFL draft by the Ottawa REDBLACKS and spent training camp with the Club.
The 25-year-old was a three-year starter at Concordia (2021-23) where he registered 98 career tackles, 10 tackles for loss, four sacks, 11 pass breakups, two interceptions, and one forced fumble over 27 games. Prior to Concordia he played one season at New Mexico Military Institute tallying nine tackles, one interception and two pass breakups. He is the son of former NFL and CFL defensive lineman and coach Ed Philion.
