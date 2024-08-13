Elks Ink Defensive Back Jeremie Dominique

August 13, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have signed National Jeremie Dominique (DB) to the practice roster, the club announced Tuesday.

Dominique, 27, appeared in 29 games in over two seasons with the Green and Gold (2022-23) before being released prior to training camp earlier this year. Originally a sixth-round pick of the Elks in 2022, the University of Charleston product has 16 total tackles and two forced fumbles in his CFL career.

The Elks return to action on Saturday, August 17 when they take on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Tim Hortons Field. Game time is 5 p.m. MT (TSN, 630 CHED, CFL+).

TRANSACTION

SIGNED TO PRACTICE ROSTER:

Jeremie Dominique | NAT | 6'1 | 202 LBS | 1997-07-09 | Montreal, QC | Charleston

EDMONTON ELKS

The Edmonton Elks are proud members of the Canadian Football League, playing their home games at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Alberta.

2024 marks 75 seasons of Green and Gold football, as the Club celebrates it's tradition of excellence (Grey Cup championships: 1954-56, 1975, 1978-82, 1987, 1993, 2003, 2005, 2015), while looking to the future. Edmonton kicks off the 2024 CFL season at home on Saturday, June 8.

