Lions Host Blue Bombers in Sunday's FamFest Game Proudly Supported by World Vision Canada

August 13, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

(Vancouver) - The 5-4-0 BC Lions begin the second half of their 2024 campaign with a crucial Western Division battle against the 3-6-0 Winnipeg Blue Bombers this Sunday, August 18 at Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place. Kickoff for our FamFest game is 4:00 pm and is proudly supported by World Vision Canada.

A victory for the Lions would open up a six-point cushion on the Bombers plus lock up the season series after the teams split two previous meetings in Manitoba earlier this season. The Leos enter week 11 in the CFL just one point behind Saskatchewan for first place in the incredibly tight West.

Quarterback Nathan Rourke is expected to dress and get first-team work with the offence when the Lions return to practice on Wednesday. The Lions announced the return of the 2022 CFL Most Outstanding Canadian earlier today.

The Sunday fun begins on Terry Fox Plaza at 1:00 pm with our Backyard Party presented by PlayNow Sports. Kids on hand can meet some of their favourite characters including Disney princesses Elsa and Jasmine while there will be a balloon artist and spray tattoos as part of the festivities. Fans 19 and over can enjoy Molson Coors beverages for only $5.

The Lions are also proud to team up with Melanoma Canada and the Mole Mobile, offering fans free skin screenings at the and complimentary UV bracelets and sunscreen.

The first 5,000 kids through the gates will receive a free BC Lions jibbitz while four-time Juno Award winner and legendary children's performer Fred Penner provides the halftime entertainment. Super Mario will be among the characters making the rounds inside the BC Place concourse.

Following the game, kids in attendance will get the chance to experience the playing surface used by their football heroes by taking part in a jog around the field.

Tickets for FamFest start at only $15 for kids 17 and under with adult seats starting at $25. All game tickets for August 18 are also valid for weekday gate entry to the PNE Fair.

