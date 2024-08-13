Alston Released
August 13, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release
WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions:
Released from practice roster:
American receiver Ravi Alston
Check out the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from August 13, 2024
- 2022 Most Outstanding Canadian Nathan Rourke Returns to BC Lions - B.C. Lions
- Alston Released - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Stamps Square off with Redblacks - Calgary Stampeders
- CFL Takes to the Skies with WestJet - CFL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Winnipeg Blue Bombers Stories
- Alston Released
- 20th Annual Banjo Bowl Presented by Casinos of Winnipeg Sold Out
- Winnipeg Blue Bombers Announce 2024 Hall of Fame Inductee & Special Honourees
- Blue Bombers Add Defensive Back Aaron Grymes to Practice Roster
- Blue Bombers Add Receiver Lucky Whitehead to Practice Roster