Stamps Square off with Redblacks

August 13, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Calgary Stampeders kick off the second half of the 2024 Canadian Football League season with a Thursday Night Football home date against the Ottawa Redblacks. Kickoff at McMahon Stadium is 7 p.m. MDT.

The Stampeders (4-5) dropped a 39-25 decision to the Argonauts in Toronto last week while the Redblacks (5-2-1) played to a 22-22 draw with the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Ottawa's TD Place Stadium.

Jake Maier threw for 373 yards for the Stamps last week as he surpassed the 10,000-yard mark for his career. Reggie Begelton led Calgary with eight catches for 104 yards while Demerio Houston recorded his team-leading fourth interception.

Begelton goes into Thursday's contest needed 78 receiving yards to become the 12th Stampeder to reach the 5,000-yard milestone.

Meanwhile, in Ottawa, Redblacks quarterback Dustin Crum replaced injured starter Dru Brown and threw for 211 yards while rushing for 72 yards and a touchdown. Lewis Ward kicked a 14-yard field goal in double overtime to give the Redblacks the tie. It was the CFL's first draw since June 23, 2017, when Calgary and Ottawa played to a 31-31 stalemate in the Nation's Capital.

Calgary is attempting to even the season series with the Redblacks after absorbing a 33-6 loss in Ottawa in Week 8. The Stamps have won their first four games of the season at McMahon Stadium with victories over Hamilton, Winnipeg, BC and Toronto. It's Calgary's best start on home field since going 7-0 at McMahon to begin the 2018 campaign.

Ottawa is 1-2 on the road so far this season.

The Stampeders will be on a bye following this week's meeting with the Redblacks and will return to action on Monday, Sept. 2 when they play host to the Edmonton Elks in the annual Labour Day Classic.

McMahon Stadium turns Country

It's Country Night at McMahon Stadium, and activities begin pre-game in East Fan Zone starting at 5:30 p.m. Fans are invited to come early to enjoy the activities. There will be a live DJ, Stampeder players autographs, face painting, games and more.

All fans 18 and over who purchased a ticket in The Coors Light Corral will receive bolo ties and bandanas while supplies last. The Coors Light Corral is a premiere viewing experience and offers $5 - 355-ml cans of Coors Light from gates open to kickoff.

Up-and-coming country singer Julia Vos will perform the national anthem, while Canadian Country Music Association award winner Aaron Goodvin is performing at halftime and at Stamps House post-game.

Calgary Stampeders will welcome Canadian Olympians to McMahon Stadium. In addition, fans will get the opportunity to come onto the field after the final whistle.

Calgary Stampeders vs Ottawa Redblacks

McMahon Stadium

Thursday, Aug. 15

7 p.m. MDT

Radio: QR Calgary, SiriusXM 167

TV: TSN, RDS2

Streaming: CFL+ (U.S. and international)

